NDA govt’s tenure will be only two-and-a-half years says Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself declared that the NDA government’s life has been halved as it is soon going to go for ‘One Nation, One Election’ in two-and-a-half years, said YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana.

Reiterating in a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the MLC said the YSRCP thought of giving six months’ time and space for the alliance government to effectively implement the schemes assured during elections. “But, our fight for the people has commenced from today as the alliance government is not going to last for five years,” he underlined.

Criticising the state government for its ineffective sand and liquor policies, the former minister said that there is no system in place to streamline the sand and liquor policies which are eventually resulting in widespread corruption and lapses in their implementation. “The TDP made a big hue and cry over the spurious liquor supplied in the state during the YSRCP’s tenure. Have the brands sold in AP changed now? While the prices of essential commodities have gone through the roof, the rate of liquor brands is somewhere in the midair,” the MLC criticised, adding that the schemes introduced by the YSRCP have been rolled back by the alliance government and the governance has gone haywire.

Calling for immediate medical care to those suffering from diarrhea outbreak in Gurla of Vizianagaram district, Satyanarayana urged the authorities concerned to provide compensation to the affected families.

Noting that the government’s recent announcements brought no real benefit to the public, Satyanarayana pointed out that despite the coalition government’s promises, there has been no relief for the people in terms of reduced liquor prices or effective implementation of sand policy.

Since the Chief Minister himself spoke about ‘One Nation, One Election’, the MLC said, the countdown of the government’s performance has commenced and the battle against injustice meted out to the people of Andhra Pradesh will be intensified.

Satyanarayana was accompanied by former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.