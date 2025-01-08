NDA lacks concern for public health: Rajini

Guntur: Former Minister Vidadala Rajini criticised the state government for its lack of commitment to public health, particularly regarding the failure to clear pending bills owed to Aarogyasri network hospitals.

Speaking to media at her residence here on Tuesday, she called for the continuation of the Aarogyasri scheme and opposed the introduction of a hybrid system. She said that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had transformed Aarogyasri into a robust and inclusive healthcare initiative, increasing the number of covered procedures to 3,257 and raising the coverage limit to Rs 25 lakh per family. She accused the current coalition government of dismantling the scheme within just six months. Rajini further criticized the government for accumulating Rs 3,000 crore in pending payments to network hospitals, which she asserted has paralyzed medical services under Aarogyasri.

She condemned the suspension of initiatives like Aarogya Aasara, which provided financial assistance to patients during their post-operative recovery. “If the government does not review its decision and restore the trust model of Aarogyasri, we will launch a movement in support of the people,” Rajini warned.

She demanded the immediate clearance of pending bills and reaffirmed the need for Aarogyasri to remain a people-centric welfare program aimed at serving the underprivileged.