NDRF team rescues 10 workers in Sullurpet

Nellore: Normal life was thrown out of gear in several areas in the district due to incessant rains since Friday. Many low-lying areas were submerged, vehicles on NH-16 stranded at several places following Swarnamukhi, Kalangi and Mamidikaluva are overflowing at danger mark. Vehicular traffic between Venkatagiri and Naidupet areas was totally affected. As Swarnamukhi river is in spate, the officials alerted people in down areas Vakadu, Chittamuru, Kota mandals to move to safer places or rehabilitation centres set up in schools.

To avoid inundation of nearby villages, the administration lifted all the gates of the river and due to which paddy plantations in thousands of acres submerged in the water. On other side, villages located under downstream of Kalangi river caught in floodwaters. Sources said that 10 people working in Tarakeswara Textiles located in Textile Special Economic Zone(SEZ) at Sullurpet caught in the floodwaters following breach of two bunds constructed on both sides of the river. National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) rushed to the spot to rescue the people. According to the sources another 30 people working in the factory stranded on otherside.

Meanwhile at Somasila project, the current water level stands at 74 tmcft, while Kandaleru reservoir water levels stands at 24 tmcft. Officials said the projects have been receiving around 45,000 cusecs of inflows from catchment areas and discharging 36,000 cusecs of water.

Collector K V N Chakradhar Babusaid situation was totally under control and no human loss reported so far. He said that the situation was monitored round the clock through control rooms set up in 6 divisions and at the collectorate.