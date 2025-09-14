Need for industries–govt cooperation stressed

Tirupati: Industries and government must work together to place Andhra Pradesh among the leaders in Ease of Doing Business at the global level, said industries department principal secretary Dr N Yuvaraj. Addressing industrialists virtually at a regional awareness conference here on Saturday, Dr Yuvaraj stressed on simplifying systems, online facilities, and trust-based policies to achieve double-digit growth. He recalled that Andhra Pradesh has introduced initiatives like the Single Window System, Mee Seva centres, and Guarantee Act but noted that further improvement is required. “We must benchmark our state with global leaders like Singapore and European nations,” he said.

Calling for industry associations such as CII and SMEs to provide clear suggestions, he assured government support including grants for common testing and processing facilities. He also underlined that MSMEs, particularly micro and small units, need assistance to meet quality standards. “India is destined to emerge as the world’s top three economy by 2025 and move into the top two within the next 10–15 years,” he said. District collector Dr S Venkateswar, who attended the event, said industrial development is a top state priority and pledged speedy redressal of investor issues through an online grievance platform.

He announced a special meeting for solving issues at Gajulamandyam IT Park and promised action on local civic infrastructure. Stating that industries contribute nearly 45 per cent to Tirupati district’s GDDP, the collector said the government, guided by the Chief Minister, is moving from Ease of Doing Business towards Speed of Doing Business.

Highlighting the district’s potential, he pointed to successful hubs like Sri City, Naidupeta, Krishnapatnam, and Routhumala Industrial Park, boosted by strong road, rail, port, and airport connectivity. APIIC zonal manager Vijay Bharat Reddy, officials, and industrialists were present.