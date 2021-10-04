Aadhaar linkage to alcohol sales is the need of the hour as the trend of drinking liquor is increasing in society for a while.

With this linkage, the government can strictly implement a ban on sale to minors, restrict drinking in other than permitted places, and take action on the drunkards who create issues with the empty bottles by scanning the bar code on them.

This will reduce atrocities on women and will also help the government have an idea of what type of alcohol is in demand at what type of place, the type of people consuming it.

This data can be useful in designing welfare schemes for the really needed people.

Beeram Aruna Reddy, Treasurer,

AP Mahilabyudaya Samithi, Ongole