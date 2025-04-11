Need to develop infra in govt schools stressed

Guntur: Commissioner of Customs and CGST Sadhu Narasimha Reddy said social services activities will have a positive impact on society.

He stressed the need to develop infrastructure in the government schools on par with the corporate and private schools.

He visited Guntur Municipal Corporation Primary School at Gujjanagundla on Thursday and enquired about the requirements of the school. He donated cash for painting the school building, almirah, tables for staff and 20 chairs. He examined the mid-day meal programme and interacted with the students.

The school Headmaster B Narasimha Rao, GST officers Chidella Eswara Rao, Vara Kumar and Sadik Ali were among those who participated.