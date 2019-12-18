Need to fetch the funds from centre for Constructing Ports: CM Jagan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting with industry officials at his camp office on Wednesday. CM Jagan reviewed the proposals for the construction of the existing ports and new ports in the state. CM YS Jagan has asked the officials to make plans for the construction of Duggajarajapatnam, Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nakkapalli, Kalingapatnam and Bhavipanpadu ports. In the first concept, the CM has instructed the authorities to take steps to construct the Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports and to build the Machilipatnam port as fast as possible.

The land is already available for the port, and the remaining ports are required to acquire the land immediately. Officials told CM that the financial closure procedures for Machilipatnam Port and Ramayapatnam Port would be completed by next June. Both ports are to be installed by May-June. The Center has said that the port will be built under the AP Bifurcation Act and measures should be taken to gather funds from the Center.

CM YS Jagan summarized the government's priorities in discussion with the officials. He said that his priority would be a Nadu-Nedu program while the second priority is to build six lakh houses every year and the third priority would be to expand the water flow to the Rayalaseema projects.

Jagan asserted that there is need to construct North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi project on the left banks of the Polavaram and moving the Godavari water from Polavaram to Bollapalli Reservoir to Banakacharla, and providing drinking water to every district.