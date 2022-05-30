Neerukonda: Stress on research in renewable energy

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Director of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Dr Anil Kumar has expressed the need for extensive research in the field of renewable energy. He visited the SRM University-AP on Saturday.

He stressed on the necessity for an increase in solar power generation in our country while interacting with the research faculty while discussing the topics such as solar cooling and others.

The Central government has allocated Rs 1000 crore for research and development and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) provides 100 per cent to government-funded institutions and 50 per cent to private institutions. Dr Anil Kumar said that Germany has achieved 50 per cent growth in wind and solar power generation and the Central government is working towards bringing it to 20 to 30 per cent in the country.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao explained the progress of research at SRM University- AP. Various faculty members made presentations on Immersion Cooling Technology in manufacture of batteries.

Dr Lakshmi Sirisha, Dr Nimai Mishra, Dr Karthik Rajendran, and others were also present at the meeting.

Prof D Narayana Rao asked Dr Anil Kumar for the support from MNRE for setting up the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for solar cooling at the University. The Centre of Excellence will establish Solar Photovoltaic Power Stations for cooling the cold storage units in and around Guntur.

Dr Anil Kumar, Prof D Narayana Rao and a few faculty members visited Jyoti Swarupa Cold Storage Unit near Guntur and discussed about setting up of Photo Voltaic Power Station for the Cold Storage jointly by MNRE and SRM University.