NEET 2022 results released, 61.77 students qualified from AP

The results of NEET UG-2022 conducted for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses were released on Wednesday night. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG exams on July 17 this year across the country where 17.64 lakh students appeared for these exams across the country. Of these, 9,93,069 (56.27 percent) qualified. While in Andhra Pradesh, 61.77 percent students qualified.



Tanishka, a student from Rajasthan, scored 715 and secured the All India first rank with 99.99 percentile. Delhi's V. Ashishbatra got the second rank, Hrishikesh Nagabhushan from Karnataka got the third rank and Rucha Pavash got the fourth rank. E. Siddharth Rao from Telangana secured the fifth rank. M. Durga Sai Kirti Teja from AP got 12th rank and N. Venkatasai Vaishnavi got 15th rank. G. Harshavardhan Naidu secured 25th rank.

Andhra Pradesh has 11 government, 15 private and 2 minority medical colleges. In these, there are 5,060 MBBS seats including the quotas of Convenor, Proprietor and NRI. There are 2,185 seats (including additional EWS seats) in 11 government medical colleges. Andhra Medical College, Guntur Medical College, Kurnool Medical College and Rangaraya (Kakinada) College have 250 seats each.

The Ongole RIMS has lowest 120 seats. All India quota of 325 seats and state quota of 1,890 seats will be filled in government medical colleges. Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vaidya College, Tirupati has 175 seats. While there are 140 seats in 2 government dental colleges and more than 1400 BDS seats in 14 private dental colleges.