NEET exam held smoothly in Kurnool

Kurnool: The NEET UG examination was conducted smoothly and peacefully across Kurnool district, with a commendable 98.10% of registered candidates appearing for the test, informed District Collector P Ranjith Basha.

On Sunday, the Collector inspected the conduct of the examination at Silver Jubilee College and Cluster University centres in the city.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the Collector said that the NEET UG examination was organised at 16 centres across Kurnool city. Out of a total of 4,466 registered candidates, 4,381 students appeared for the exam while 85 candidates were absent. The overall attendance stood at an impressive 98.10%.

The District Collector further stated that the examination was held in a calm and orderly manner at all centres without any untoward incidents, ensuring a smooth experience for the candidates. While in Nandyal, NEET 2025 was conducted smoothly and without any untoward incidents across Nandyal district on Sunday, according to a statement issued by District Collector G Raja Kumari. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm, with candidates allowed entry into the exam centres starting from 11 am. All students underwent thorough screening before being permitted inside the centres to ensure a fair and orderly conduct of the examination. A total of four examination centres were set up across the district. Out of 1,176 registered candidates, 1,144 appeared for the exam, while 32 were absent.

At the Government Degree College centre in Nandyal town, 351 out of 360 candidates appeared. At the Government Girls High School near the bus stand, 211 out of 216 candidates were present. The Tekke Government Junior College centre saw 351 out of 360 candidates in attendance, while at the Government Polytechnic College centre, 231 out of 240 candidates appeared — recording an attendance rate of 97.27 per cent across all centres.

Collector Raja Kumari expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the examination and appreciated the efforts of the officials and staff in ensuring a hassle-free experience for the candidates.