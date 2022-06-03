NEET PG 2022 results: Konaseema student secures third rank with 99.17 percent marks

Yalla Harshitha of Bhimanapalli Battupalam, Uppalaguptam mandal, Konaseema District has secured 3rd rank in the National PG entrance examination conducted for admission in PG Medical courses. Harshita got 99.17 percent marks in the latest PG NEET results. Harshita studied up to 10th class in Bhimanapalli High School with 9.3 grade and completed Inter BPC in Visakhapatnam.

She also achieved a 9.3 grade in Inter and was ranked 180th in the EAMCET and studied MBBS at Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada. She topped the MBBS and won six gold medals and got 47th rank in Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) - Chandigarh. Harshita said her goal is to do a PG in Pediatrics.

Parents Srinivasa Rao and Kantamani were happy that their daughter got a good rank in NEET PG Entrance exam. Harshita's younger brother Shiva Subrahmanyam is a second year MBBS student at James Medical College, Srikakulam. Wishes pour in for Harshita for achieving the rank at the national level.