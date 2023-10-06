Live
Just In
Nellore: 16 leaders booked for protest rally
The leaders include Panabaka Lakshmi, suspended YSRCP MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Somireddy Chanrasekhar Reddy
Nellore: Police on Thursday registered cases against 16 leaders from various political parties like TDP, Jana Sena, CPI with regard to the protest rally that took place on Wednesday against arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu here.
Those who booked for protest include former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi, TDP senior leader and former minister Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy, YSRCP suspended MLA of Venkatagiri Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Udayagiri former MLA Kambham Vijaya Rami Reddy, Gudur former minicipal chairman Pasam Sunil Kumar and others. In the notices issued to them, police said they had violated the rules by participating in the peace rally despite there being no permission to the ’peace rally’. It may be recalled that as part of ongoing protest, TDP made representation to the police administration for permission to conduct a peace rally in Nellore city in protest against ‘illegal arrest’ of TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu.
However, police rejected permission to the rally on the grounds that it would cause a law and order problem. However, the TDP leaders went ahead and too out the procession in which thousands opposition supporters took part. The rally has also draw the attention of the entire state due to its scale and drama surrounding the restrictions and defiance by opposition leaders.