Nellore: 2.19L farmers get Rs 90.55 cr

Nellore: A festive look prevailed in Nellore district with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually crediting Rs 90.55 crore into the accounts of 2.19 lakh farmers under second phase of Rythu Barosa and PM Kisan Yojana in Nellore district on Tuesday.



On this occasion, farmers who participated in the video-conference expressed their happiness on receiving the benefit and thanked the Chief Minister for his initiative to protect their interests.

One Bikke Venkatadri of Rspur mandal cultivating paddy and other commercial crops in his 5 acres of land said that earlier he was forced to make rounds to the government offices for agriculture needs. But the situation is entirely different with the government extending all kinds of help to the farmers so that they do not face any problems.

Another farmer K Sudhakara Reddy of Chinna Cherukuru village described the current YSRCP rule in the State as a golden regime. He said earlier no Chief Minister extended so many welfare schemes to various sections of people.

He said that with the establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), farmers are able to fulfill all their needs for agriculture activity. They are able to procure seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at their native villages. He described RBKs as an innovative concept. District Agriculture Advisory Council (DAAC) chairman Dodla Niranjan Reddy said the State government is providing borewells and agriculture motor connections free of cost under the YSR Jalakala scheme.

District Collector M Harinarayanan urged the farmers to avail themselves of the welfare schemes introduced by the State government as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on promoting agricultural growth.

MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthi, Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma, district agriculture officer Sudhakara Raju and others were present.