Nellore: 3 die as tipper comes in contact with HT wire

Nellore(Chittoor) : Three youth lost their lives on the spot due to electrocution as a tipper while unloading material came in contact with a high tension live electric wire passing over it at Kanikapuram village in Palasamudram mandal on Monday.

According to GD Nellore Tahsildar Suseela, a tipper with gravel load for the construction of a house reached the village and unloading the gravel by lifting its trailer with hydraulic system.

Accidentally the trailer came in contact with high tension wire passing over it and the high voltage electricity supplied through the tipper body causing instantaneous death of Manoj(25), tipper driver.

The villagers who noticed the incident tried to rescue the driver ignoring tipper body contacting electric wires and in the process two youth Dorababu(21) and Jyothish(19) electrocuted.

Palasamudram SI Suresh and Thasildar Suseela rushed the place immediately after receiving information about mishap and sent the bodies to Chittoor government hospital for post-mortem.

In the police investigation, SI Suresh revealed that the incident occurred only due to sheer negligence of tipper driver Manoj who did not notice live wire passing over the tipper.