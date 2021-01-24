Nellore: 4-lane bridge proposed on Penna to ease traffic congestion

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar said the department has sent a proposal to the Centre for the construction of a 4-lane-bridge on Penna river in Nellore as the existing two-lane bridge has become very old and is being congested due to heavy traffic movement. He inspected the Penna barrage on Sunday along with the officials.

The Irrigation wing is also gearing up to build a retaining wall for Jaffar Saheb Canal passing through the city at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore, the Minister said. Proposals have been sent to construct flood banks on both sides of river by spending Rs 75 crore to prevent inundation of areas during floods, he added.

The Minister disclosed that the progress of barrage works have been affected because of heavy rains and recent floods which were not witnessed during the last three decades.

He said they would take up the flood bank works as well as the construction of retaining wall for Jaffar Saheb Canal soon after the completion of Penna barrage works. He claimed credit to YSR Congress government for launching the Rs 350 crore worth of development works in the district within one-and-half years after coming to power.

Dr Anilkumar exuded confidence in opening the flyover bridge at Ramalingapuram in the city as per schedule. He said they were preparing an action plan to address the traffic issues and develop the city in all respects without compromising on the quality of works. Chairman of Vijaya Dairy K Ranga Reddy and others were also present.