Nellore: 4,800 TIDCO houses to be handed over by Jan

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and Mayor P Sravanthi appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise loan mela being organised by the banks for constructing houses. The Commissioner said they had organised the loan mela on the corporation premises for convenience of the beneficiaries and they can get loans for TIDCO houses.

Dinesh Kumar informed they had handed over 1,600 TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries already who paid their contribution. They are also planning to hand over further 4,800 houses by end of January, he said. He informed that they would hand over all houses within next six months.



Mayor Sravanthi said the banks were giving loans for houses with a plinth area of 365, 430 square feet and the state government announced subsidy on the houses. The beneficiaries have to pay their contribution as per norms while obtaining loan, she explained.

She also said they had requested the bankers to provide time till the beneficiaries submit all documents for getting the loan. She said huge number of people are coming forward to utilise the opportunity.