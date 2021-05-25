Nellore: 7th Oxygen Express reaches Krishnapatnam port

Nellore: The Seventh Oxygen Express to Vijayawada Division reached Krishnapatnam Port on Tuesday to meet the needs of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the State. The train has brought 76 metric tonnes of LMO filled in 4 tankers. The Oxygen Express was operated from Rourkela, Odisha traversing 1,305 km.

Railway officials informed that 7 oxygen express trains have been dealt at Krishnapatnam Port bringing a total of 395 MT filled in 20 tankers since May 15.

To ensure that the train reaches the destination with minimal detentions at the fastest possible time, Railways have created a green corridor route for uninterrupted and fast movement of these oxygen special trains.

Currently, oxygen express trains are being operated by the Indian Railways across the length and breadth of the country as per the request of the State governments. Accordingly, oxygen express trains have already been received in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over South Central Railway.

P Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada, said that the movement of these trains is being strictly monitored by a team of officers with topmost priority while ensuring smooth movement of goods trains.

He also appreciated the staff and officers for the teamwork, and coordination.