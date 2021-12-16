Nellore: Amarajeevi sacrifices for separate Telugu state recalled

Nellore/Kadapa: Describing the services of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu as exemplary, District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu appealed to younth to follow his ideals. The Collector garlanded the portrait of Amarajeevi at Tikkana pranganam in the city on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the sacrifices of Amarajeevi were remarkable for separate statehood of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the government employees should be empathetic towards people, who visit the offices for any work and treat them well while taking Amarajeevi as ideal.

DRO Chinna Obulesu, Special deputy collector M Das, In-charge BC Welfare Officer Prasuna, and others were present. In Kadapa, in a programme organised at District Police Office, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan, Additional SPs Deva Prasad(Operations), Mahesh Kumar(Armed Reserve), AR DSP Ramanaiah and staff garlanded the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and lauded his sacrifices for Telugu-speaking people.