Nellore: Anandaiah told to stop preparation of concoction

Nellore: Commissioner of Ayush Col V Ramulu sought explanation from herbal concoction maker from Krishnapatnam, B Anandaiah, on what evidence such as clinical trials, valid permissions from the government he was having for the preparation of the drug for Covid as per Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Commissioner mentioned in his letter that Anandaiah hadn't applied for any permissions from the Ayush department earlier as per provisions of the Act and hence they cannot consider it as an ayurvedic drug.

The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, in 2020 released guidelines to be followed while conducting clinical trials before releasing any drug. Ramulu asked data of such trials conducted earlier at the time of preparation of Covid medication. He said giving false information to the public as per Section-4 of The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 is an offence, mentioning his interviews to the media houses.