Nellore Apollo launches ‘Lung Life’ screening tests

Nellore: For the first time in India, Nellore Apollo Hospitals has launched lung screening programme, ‘Lung Life’, said Nellore Apollo Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish. Lung scanning tests were started at Apollo Hospital here on Thursday.
Dr Sriram Satish observed that awareness about lung cancer can help prevent lung cancer. Stating that people aged between 50 to 80 years are more likely to get lung cancer, he told that people, who smoke, should undergo cancer screening tests at Nellore Apollo Hospital with a low fee.
Oncology surgeon Dr Manobhiram, oncology physician Dr Haritha, pulmonologists Dr Uma Mahesh and Dr Shravani said that the main aim of ‘Lung Life’ screening programme is to identify the risk of lung cancer and thereby provide treatment.