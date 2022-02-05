Nellore: ASP launches 'Brachytherapy' device at Medi Cover Hospital

  • Menu
Nellore: Additional SP (Admin) Venkata Ratnam on Friday launched the state-of-the-art 'Brachytherapy' device at Medi Cover Cancer Hospital on the occasion of the World Cancer Day celebrations at the Medicare Cancer Institute (Hospital) in Nellore.

The ASP thanked the medical staff of Medicare Hospital for making such a device available to the people of district.

On the occasion, Venkata Ratnam released cancer screening price brochure. Rs 1,599 to be charged for women and Rs 799 for men. The event was attended by Dr Ganesh, Head, Medi Cover Hospital Center, Pradeep Kumar, Regional Head, Marketing, Dr Priya, Dr Muthu, Dr Ranga Raman and the hospital medical staff.

