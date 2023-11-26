Nellore: Bike lifter gang busted

Nellore: The police on Saturday arrested a seven-member gang, which allegedly stealing motorcycles and resorting to chain snatching in Nellore city and recovered 7 motorcycles and 27 gm gold ornaments and Rs 1,100 cash from them.



The accused were identified as K Suresh (30) from Ramudupalem village of Indukuru pet mandal; MN Rajasekhar (32) from Butchi Reddy Palem village of Mellore district; K Samanth (23) from Stone House Pet; T Samson (27) and T Varsith (15) from Settigunta Road Nellore city; P Indrakumar (28) from Chinnaganjam village; and C Narayana from Madhuluru village of Santhanuthalapadu mandal of Nellore district.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Nellore city SP J Srinivasulu Reddy said that the accused, who were addicted to bad habits, began stealing motorcycles and snatching gold chains from women in the city. Following complaints from the victims, Two Town police registered cases and launched special parties to nab the culprits.

The SP detailed that following a tip off, Two Town CI M Babi along with SIs B Siva Prakash and SA Rahiman and staff nabbed the culprits while indulging in a crime on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.