Live
- Guntur: Case booked against 3 directors of Sangam Dairy
- Ongole: Bishop Council chairman heaps praise on CM
- Ongole: 11 students of Prakasam Engineering College secure placement
- Doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway station completed
- 'Want batters to destroy bowlers, and Rohit Sharma can do that', says Chris Gayle
- Kurnool DSLA office records inspected
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be held in 300 villages in EG
- Vijayawada: Campaign launched against gender-based discrimination
- Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Singh Alters Name for Numerological Reasons
- Ways to Stay True to Your Weight-Loss Journey
Just In
Nellore: Bike lifter gang busted
The police on Saturday arrested a seven-member gang, which allegedly stealing motorcycles and resorting to chain snatching in Nellore city and recovered 7 motorcycles and 27 gm gold ornaments and Rs 1,100 cash from them.
Nellore: The police on Saturday arrested a seven-member gang, which allegedly stealing motorcycles and resorting to chain snatching in Nellore city and recovered 7 motorcycles and 27 gm gold ornaments and Rs 1,100 cash from them.
The accused were identified as K Suresh (30) from Ramudupalem village of Indukuru pet mandal; MN Rajasekhar (32) from Butchi Reddy Palem village of Mellore district; K Samanth (23) from Stone House Pet; T Samson (27) and T Varsith (15) from Settigunta Road Nellore city; P Indrakumar (28) from Chinnaganjam village; and C Narayana from Madhuluru village of Santhanuthalapadu mandal of Nellore district.
Addressing the media here on Saturday, Nellore city SP J Srinivasulu Reddy said that the accused, who were addicted to bad habits, began stealing motorcycles and snatching gold chains from women in the city. Following complaints from the victims, Two Town police registered cases and launched special parties to nab the culprits.
The SP detailed that following a tip off, Two Town CI M Babi along with SIs B Siva Prakash and SA Rahiman and staff nabbed the culprits while indulging in a crime on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.