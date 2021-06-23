Nellore: Biodiversity Park to come up on VSU premises

Nellore: Nellore is going to host the largest lung space on the premises of Vikrama Simhapuri University in the form of a biodiversity park. The Park is also useful for strengthening the biodiversity committees involving urban population in the related activities. District administration is also considering how to include biodiversity elements in the proposed Science Park in the city. Digital Park will also be attached to the biodiversity wing in the city limits.

Flora and fauna, waterbodies, and promotion of medicinal plants will be part of the Biodiversity Park and the officials proposed the site on the premises of Vikrama Simhapuri University at Kakuturu as it is having huge vacant land.

Officials are planning to send proposals to the state government after finalising the site involving the varsity, Nellore Urban Development Authority and Municipal Corporation. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, senior Forest Official and Secretary of AP State Biodiversity Board D Nalini Mohan, varsity registrar Dr L V K Reddy, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others visited the proposed site on Wednesday and discussed the plans for setting up the park.

Collector Chakradhar Babu, interacting with the media, said that they were planning to begin the biodiversity park with active involvement of the VSU, municipal corporation and NUDA for taking up the project. The administration was also getting ready the Science Park in Magunta layout area and the senior officials also visited the spot, where they directed the staff members to speed up work.

Further, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr D Nalini Mohan, who addressed the Biodiversity Committee Meet at the municipal office on Wednesday, said the proposed biodiversity park was essential for maintaining balance of variety of plant and animal life in the world which is usually considered to be important.