Live
- Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth
- Hyderabad: A Festive Home for this Diwali
- Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh
- File links on Discord will expire after a day to tackle malware
- World Cup ticket black marketing: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief
- Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates
- TMC has a tradition of being hyper-sensitive to slightest criticism
- Virat Kohli turns 35: 'His hunger and passion are unparalleled', wishes pour in from all corners
- Practising mindfulness can foster heart-healthy food choices: Study
- Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar
Just In
Nellore: Bone marrow transplant successfully performed
Highlights
The medical team of medical oncologist Dr Rangaraman said that bone marrow transplant treatment, which was the first undertaken by Medicover Cancer Institute, Nellore, was successfully performed on a patient N Tirupalu
Nellore: The medical team of medical oncologist Dr Rangaraman said that bone marrow transplant treatment, which was the first undertaken by Medicover Cancer Institute, Nellore, was successfully performed on a patient N Tirupalu. He was treated with a bone marrow transplant for lymphoma blood cancer with Hydes Chemotherapy.
Dr Bindhu Bhargavi Reddy, Head of Medicover Cancer Institute Centre, Hospital Vice-President Maheswara Reddy, Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Head of Medicover Super Specialty Hospital Center, Cancer Institute Oncology Medical Department and staff participated in the media conference.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS