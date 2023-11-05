  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Bone marrow transplant successfully performed

Doctors of Medicover Cancer Institute speaking to the media in Nellore
x

Doctors of Medicover Cancer Institute speaking to the media in Nellore

Highlights

The medical team of medical oncologist Dr Rangaraman said that bone marrow transplant treatment, which was the first undertaken by Medicover Cancer Institute, Nellore, was successfully performed on a patient N Tirupalu

Nellore: The medical team of medical oncologist Dr Rangaraman said that bone marrow transplant treatment, which was the first undertaken by Medicover Cancer Institute, Nellore, was successfully performed on a patient N Tirupalu. He was treated with a bone marrow transplant for lymphoma blood cancer with Hydes Chemotherapy.

Dr Bindhu Bhargavi Reddy, Head of Medicover Cancer Institute Centre, Hospital Vice-President Maheswara Reddy, Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Head of Medicover Super Specialty Hospital Center, Cancer Institute Oncology Medical Department and staff participated in the media conference.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X