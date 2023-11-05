Nellore: Bone marrow transplant successfully performed

Nellore: The medical team of medical oncologist Dr Rangaraman said that bone marrow transplant treatment, which was the first undertaken by Medicover Cancer Institute, Nellore, was successfully performed on a patient N Tirupalu. He was treated with a bone marrow transplant for lymphoma blood cancer with Hydes Chemotherapy.

Dr Bindhu Bhargavi Reddy, Head of Medicover Cancer Institute Centre, Hospital Vice-President Maheswara Reddy, Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Head of Medicover Super Specialty Hospital Center, Cancer Institute Oncology Medical Department and staff participated in the media conference.