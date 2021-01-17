Nellore: Book cases against those involved in illegal mining

Nellore: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded that the district administration book cases against people who were involved in illegal mining and sought stringent action against the mafia.

In a press release on Sunday, Somireddy pointed out earlier Venkatachalam mandal had been selected under the Centre's R-urban scheme following the efforts put in by the present Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu as Union Minister earlier.

He said Venkaiah Naidu had brought many prestigious Central government institutions to Venkatachalam which is part of Sarvepalli constituency.

Projects such as four-lane road to Port from NH-16, railway line to Obulapuram and huge industrial development in the region boosted the land value in the region. He said they had prevented excavation of gravel in the segment and even filed cases against the violators during their regime.

He lamented over the resumption of illegal mining in the constituency with the support of ruling party leaders after the YSR Congress Party came to power.

Chandramohan Reddy accused the ruling party leaders of encouraging illegal mining of gravel as it would fetch crores of rupees and alleged that gravel was being mined to the extent of 20 feet in several parts of constituency from Edagali to Chedmudugunta village apart from Kasumuru hill, Sarvepalli and Kanupuru tanks.

Illegal mining is rampant even in lands allotted for Dalits and tribals, he stated.

He advised the officers of the All India Service to wake up and book cases against the mafia and recover the looted stocks.