Nellore: Building of RBKs, warehouses will be completed by 2023

Nellore: Government advisor (Agriculture) Ambati Krishna Reddy said that the construction of all Rythu Bharosa Kendras and warehouses will be completed by 2023. Participating in a programme in the city on Friday, he said the farmers would be provided seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural equipment and others at RBKs and the government was focusing on issues of farmers and taking all steps for their welfare. He stated advisory boards at district level would suggest to the government on measures to be taken for improving the system.

District agriculture advisory board chairman D Niranjan Reddy said the farmers were facing problems related to moisture in grain, paddy purchase price and payment of dues and appealed to officials to focus on such issues. He suggested the agriculture officials to take steps on how to overcome zinc deficiency in the district. More allocation of urea should be done through the RBKs at village level, he said and asked the advisor to suggest to the Centre to fix MSP for paddy grown in the district.

Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad made a powerpoint presentation on agriculture and allied wings. He said they were proposing to conduct agriculture advisory board meetings on every first Friday at RBK level and on second Friday at Mandal level. He said the government had directed to arrange custom hiring centres at all 680 RBKs in the district.

The Joint Collector also said 2,090 agriculture equipment worth Rs 14.94 crore for 246 groups have been purchased and deposited subsidy of Rs 4.17 crore into the accounts of beneficiary farmers. He explained that 94,460 metric tonnes of urea was received for district against the required 76,500 MTs.