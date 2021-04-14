Nellore: Chandrababu Naidu urges voters to exercise their franchise in by-poll

Nellore: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naiduon Tuesday called upon voters to exercise their franchise in the ensuing by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

He took part in a road show in Gudur. Naidu asked people not to neglect visiting the polling station on the polling day on April 17 and casting their votes.

He alleged that the ruling party is trying to take undue advantage of the voters' lack of interest to exercise their franchise and they need to be vigilant and effectively counter the moves of the YSRCP regime. He assured there would be no corruption, no threats, no false cases and no exploitation of natural resources if the TDP candidate is elected in the by-poll.

Naidu said the ruling party is trying to use the police force to attack the opposition leaders and support the misdeeds of the ruling party. He mentioned hurling of stones at his road show in Tirupati on Monday and said such kind of acts are part of ruling party activities that would continue if the people neglected to exercise their right to vote.

Naidu said the government had failed to control Covid situation in the State and the people have to live with the infection in future. He said the Jagan virus is more dangerous than the Covid virus and the people should cast their votes for bringing about a change. He also lamented over the government neglecting the interests of the students and asked if people from Gudur region secured any employment in the recent past.

He said the earlier TDP regime focussed on the welfare of the youth who should be educated and, employed in a decent organisation. Naidu criticised the State government for neglecting local industrial units which became a bane to the local population.

Sullurpet and Gudur areas have been developed during their regime and now the region is seeing total negligence.

The TDP chief alleged that the State govt's Nadu-Nedu programme is not for improving the education sector, but for swallowing the funds. The ruling party MLAs and others are making good bucks through the programme, he said. Party nominee for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll Panabaka Lakshmi, former Gudur legislator P Sunil Kumar and others were present.