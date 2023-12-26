Nellore: Christmas celebrated with fervour

Nellore: Christmas has been celebrated on a grand scale across Nellore district on Monday. Spiritual atmosphere prevailed with youth and elderly people walking on the streets since wee hours singing songs and offering special prayers. All the churches were colourfully and brightly decorated.

In Nellore city, Baptist Church, St Joseph Cathedral Church, Lone Star Telugu Baptist Church, ST Anthony Church, ST Peter Paul's Luthern Church, Roman Catholic Church etc were packed with Christian brethren.

Both the officials and leaders of various political parties participated in the Christmas celebrations organised in their respective areas.

On behalf of the administration, district Collector M Harinarayan has organised 'High Tea' as part of pre-Chirstmas celebrations on Sunday, while Nellore municipal administration has conducted the event on Monday. Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat along with Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan participated in the celebrations in the premises of municipal corporation office here on Monday. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy participated in the special prayers held at Velangani Matha Punya Kshetram in Kodur village of TP Gudur mandal on Monday.

The Minister conveyed Christmas greetings to the people.