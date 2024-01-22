Nellore city will be developed and livea of people will improve, Former minister Narayana

Former minister Ponguru Narayana visited Kusuma Harijanawada, 9th Division of Nellore City Constituency, to promote the agenda of the TDP party, which is to develop Nellore and improve the lives of its people. He was joined by TDP General Secretary Kotamreddy Srinivas reddy.

During his visit, Narayana was warmly welcomed by TDP members and locals. He was honored with gajamalas and shawls, and people saluted him at every step. He went to every house in the division and explained the goals of the TDP government, announcing the Mini Manifesto and Mahashakti Schemes.

Narayana assured the people that if given another chance, he would complete all the remaining tasks and serve the Simhapuri constituency where he was born. He highlighted the previous development work done by TDP during his ministerial tenure and promised to implement further public welfare schemes.

Narayana also spoke about the special response from the people to the Babu Surety-Future Guarantee program. People expressed their support for the TDP, citing the development that occurred during their previous government. He mentioned the ongoing works for making Nellore a dust-free city and providing clean drinking water, which had been impacted by the current government's deficiency.

He stated that the coming TDP government would focus on the development of youth and providing support to the poor. He promised ample loans and job opportunities to help the youth. Narayana also highlighted the need for technology development in the region.

TDP State General Secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulureddy praised Ponguru Narayana as a senior person dedicated to development. He mentioned the credit given to Narayana for the development works in Nellore. He criticized the government for hindering Narayana's work and filing illegal cases against him.

Other TDP leaders, including former municipal chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, also participated in the program.



























































