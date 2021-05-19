Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu distributes Rs 14.26 crore to fishermen

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said 14,263 fishermen in the district are now getting benefit from the government for losing their livelihood due to the ban on fishing for a period of two months.

He informed on Tuesday that Rs 14.26 crore has been released under Matsyakara Bharosa programme for the fishermen spread over 118 coastal villages. Each family gets an assistance of Rs 10,000 and the amount would be deposited into their bank accounts, he said.

He also said there would be a great benefit to the fishing communities with the upcomaing fishing harbour at Juvvaladinne village in Bogole mandal being constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. There are 6,000 aqua farmers in the district, and they are being supplied power at a subsidised charge of Rs 1.50 per unit.

Chakradhar Babu explained that they had provided ex gratia to three fishermen families at Rs 10 lakh each to those who lost their family member in accidents during the fishing activity.

There are 78 fishing assistants in the entire district for providing services to the community. The Collector and other senior officials handed over the assistance of the third phase to the fishermen beneficiaries.