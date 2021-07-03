Nellore: Constructions at brisk pace in Jagananna colonies says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu and Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy formally conducted groundbreaking ceremony at Amancharla village on Saturday for the construction of 196 houses as part of Navaratnalu scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the state government was constructing around 16 lakh houses in the first phase for the poor. He also said they have been conducting mega housing grounding mela on July 1, 3 and 4 for the same.

The Collector also said they had distributed 1.78 lakh housing pattas to the poor and the beneficiaries were constructing houses now at all Jagananna layouts. The housing colonies would be provided with roads, water, power and drains for the convenience of beneficiaries, he said and added the government was spending Rs 425 crore for house sites and Rs 650 crore for construction of houses in first phase.

Engineering assistant of the local Sachivalayam has been involved in the programme for effective implementation. He asked the beneficiaries to speed up the construction activity. Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for houses for the poor.

He suggested eligible people to apply for the houses at the nearby Sachivalayam and they would be sanctioned within 90 days. Further, the Collector participated in a programme in Sarvepalli constituency on Saturday where groundbreaking was conducted for 108 houses in Sarvepalli along with MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The Collector said they were providing sand, cement and steel to the beneficiaries. Govardhan Reddy said 7,422 houses are being constructed in the constituency in the first phase with Rs 134 crore. Construction of a huge number of houses was a record in the history of the state, he said.