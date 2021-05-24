 Top
Nellore: CPI Narayana expects Ayush, ICMR reports on concoction

CPI leader K Narayana visiting the concoction preparation site in Krishnapatnam on Sunday
Highlights

Nellore: CPI leader K Narayana visited Krishnapatnam village on Sunday and observed the ingredients being used for the concoction developed by Anandaia...

Nellore: CPI leader K Narayana visited Krishnapatnam village on Sunday and observed the ingredients being used for the concoction developed by Anandaiah and his team for treating the Covid patients. Speaking to the media, Narayana said the ayurvedic preparations normally have no side effects.

The immediate decision of the state government is commendable, but it is very unfair finding fault with the concoction where Anandaiah had distributed it to more than 70,000 persons till now, he pointed out.

There have been no side effects reported and expected reports of the Ayush and ICMR teams fast. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has to intervene in the issue and take measures to arrive at some clarity on the preparation.

He said they hope the medicine would be available to the public very soon.

