Nellore dist witnesses widespread rains

Nellore: Under the influence of depression that was formed in Bay of Bengal, Nellore district witnessed widespread rains on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological department reports, as many as 15 mandals against 38 have registered total 5.1 mm rainfall.

Apart from Venkatachalam mandal has received highest rainfall of 3.1 cm while Nellore Urban recorded 3 cm.

Common life was thrown out of gear as the people were confined to their homes due to incessant rains witnessed since the early hours on Tuesday. Sky turned cloudy and cool breeze was experienced in both urban and rural areas.

Several low-lying areas like Gurralamadugu Sangam, Sundaraiah Colony, Padarupalle, Chandrababu Nagar and Kukkkala Gunta areas in the city were inundated under rainwater.

Municipal officials have taken steps to prevent the rainwater stagnation under bridges at Atmakur Bustand, Ramalinga Puram and Magunta layout.

Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja along with officials inspected several areas in the city and alerted the staff to clear the garbage to prevent water stagnation at irrigation canals and on the roads.

According to the MET department, the depression is currently located at a distance of 900 km from Chennai and it may turn into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The district administration asked the people living in coastal areas to remain vigilant. The first warning signal was hoisted at Krishnapatnam and Ramayapatnam Ports. Joint Collector Karthik has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea until normalcy is restored.