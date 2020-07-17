Nellore district admin gears up to improve Covid testing capacity

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu directed the officials to increase testing capacity in the district keeping in view the alarming situation. He addressed the officials at the DEOC (District Emergency Operation Centre) on Friday and said that the death rate decreases only with the appropriate management of the situation. Increasing testing capacity is the solution for addressing the threat and the officials have to focus on it, he said.



He also said monsoon rainfall has already started in many areas and the officials have to be attentive and should take care of the situation in coming three months. He said volunteers in rural areas should work hard taking preventive measures.

Chakradhar Babu also said volunteers should handover masks to the people in their jurisdiction and provide B-Complex and Zinc supplements to the people who are in home-quarantine. He said volunteers and staff members of the village/ward secretariats have to work on rotation basis availing one-day weekly off. Collector asked about availability of oxygen, and emergency medicines and also capacity of beds in the isolation Centres located in the Government General Hospital, and Narayana General Hospital.

Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, Nuda Vice Chairman Dr Navya, Medical College Principal Dr Sambasiva Rao, DCHS DR L Chennaiah, In-charge DM&HO Dr Swarnalatha and others were present.