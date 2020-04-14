Nellore doctor dies of coronavirus

Nellore: The district registered the first COVID death on Monday when a city-based orthopaedic doctor availing treatment in Chennai died after battling for life for more than a week. This is the first case of death of a doctor in Andhra Pradesh.



He joined a private hospital in the city for lung-related ailment and was further referred to the Government General Hospital for medical tests suspecting symptoms of COVID. After testing positive, he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for better treatment. His wife was also tested positive and his son was luckily declared negative.

Local people in Ambattur protested on plans for the cremation of the doctor. They resisted the health workers at the Chennai Corporation Crematorium saying the cremation could result in the spread of the virus in the area. The final rites were completed after officials convinced the locals with the interference of the police.

According to the latest protocols of the Health Ministry, the body will either be handed over to the relatives or shift to the local crematorium for avoiding further risks.