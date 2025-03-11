C V Anand pats cops

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand commended a sub-inspector Srikanth Reddy from Film Nagar Police Station and a woman constable Nenavath Lavanya from Panjagutta Police Station for their outstanding work in the rescue and safe repatriation of four Bangladeshi human trafficking victims.

The victims were rescued within the jurisdictions of Film Nagar and Panjagutta Police Stations. The victims were placed in the Prajwala shelter home for rehabilitation. The FRRO Hyderabad issued the necessary exit permits.