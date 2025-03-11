Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
C V Anand pats cops
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand commended a sub-inspector Srikanth Reddy from Film Nagar Police Station and a woman constable Nenavath Lavanya from Panjagutta Police Station for their outstanding work in the rescue and safe repatriation of four Bangladeshi human trafficking victims.
The victims were rescued within the jurisdictions of Film Nagar and Panjagutta Police Stations. The victims were placed in the Prajwala shelter home for rehabilitation. The FRRO Hyderabad issued the necessary exit permits.
