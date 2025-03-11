Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra India Launch: Features, Livestream Details & More

Xiaomi is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in India today. These models follow their global unveiling before MWC 2025, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro remaining exclusive to the Chinese market. Packed with cutting-edge technology, these smartphones promise top-tier performance, enhanced photography, and a seamless software experience with HyperOS 2.0.

Where and How to Watch the Xiaomi 15 Launch Event

The official Xiaomi 15 series launch event will be streamed live at 12 PM IST today. Tech enthusiasts can tune in via Xiaomi's official YouTube channel to catch all the details about these new devices.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Key Features & Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a powerhouse with high-end specifications designed for performance and photography enthusiasts. Here’s a breakdown of its key features:

Performance & Cooling System

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Advanced dual-channel cooling system for efficient heat management

Xiaomi Star Communication allows two-way calling up to 7 km without network coverage

Display & Battery

6.73-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel by TCL C9

Supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

3200 nits peak brightness with adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

1920Hz PWM dimming for comfortable viewing

5410mAh battery with 90W wired, 80W wireless, and reverse wireless charging

Camera & Durability

50MP Leica main camera with a 1-inch sensor and OIS

50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support

200MP periscope telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom

Movie-grade video recording with ACES LOG support

Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 for enhanced durability

Xiaomi 15: Key Features & Specifications

The standard Xiaomi 15 model is also packed with impressive features, making it a great option for users looking for flagship performance in a compact design.

Performance & Battery

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS storage

Silicon-Carbon battery technology for long-lasting power

30W magnetic wireless charging support

Display & Camera

6.36-inch flat OLED display

120Hz adaptive refresh rate with 3200 nits peak brightness

Triple-camera setup co-engineered with Leica:

50MP primary sensor with OIS

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP telephoto lens

IP68 water and dust resistance

Dragon Crystal Glass protection

With top-tier specifications, Leica-engineered cameras, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0, the Xiaomi 15 series is set to be a game-changer in the Indian market. Whether you're looking for a powerhouse like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra or a balanced flagship experience with the Xiaomi 15, these devices offer cutting-edge innovation and performance. Don't miss the live launch event today at 12 PM IST on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel!