Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
Just In
Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra India Launch: Features, Livestream Details & More
The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra are launching in India today, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Leica cameras, and HyperOS 2.0. Catch the live event at 12 PM IST on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel!
Xiaomi is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in India today. These models follow their global unveiling before MWC 2025, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro remaining exclusive to the Chinese market. Packed with cutting-edge technology, these smartphones promise top-tier performance, enhanced photography, and a seamless software experience with HyperOS 2.0.
Where and How to Watch the Xiaomi 15 Launch Event
The official Xiaomi 15 series launch event will be streamed live at 12 PM IST today. Tech enthusiasts can tune in via Xiaomi's official YouTube channel to catch all the details about these new devices.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Key Features & Specifications
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a powerhouse with high-end specifications designed for performance and photography enthusiasts. Here’s a breakdown of its key features:
Performance & Cooling System
- Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Advanced dual-channel cooling system for efficient heat management
- Xiaomi Star Communication allows two-way calling up to 7 km without network coverage
Display & Battery
- 6.73-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel by TCL C9
- Supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
- 3200 nits peak brightness with adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- 1920Hz PWM dimming for comfortable viewing
- 5410mAh battery with 90W wired, 80W wireless, and reverse wireless charging
Camera & Durability
- 50MP Leica main camera with a 1-inch sensor and OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support
- 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom
- Movie-grade video recording with ACES LOG support
- Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 for enhanced durability
Xiaomi 15: Key Features & Specifications
The standard Xiaomi 15 model is also packed with impressive features, making it a great option for users looking for flagship performance in a compact design.
Performance & Battery
- Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS storage
- Silicon-Carbon battery technology for long-lasting power
- 30W magnetic wireless charging support
Display & Camera
- 6.36-inch flat OLED display
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with 3200 nits peak brightness
- Triple-camera setup co-engineered with Leica:
- 50MP primary sensor with OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide lens
- 50MP telephoto lens
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- Dragon Crystal Glass protection
With top-tier specifications, Leica-engineered cameras, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0, the Xiaomi 15 series is set to be a game-changer in the Indian market. Whether you're looking for a powerhouse like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra or a balanced flagship experience with the Xiaomi 15, these devices offer cutting-edge innovation and performance. Don't miss the live launch event today at 12 PM IST on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel!