KTR lobs BJP ‘covert bomb’ at Revanth, dubs CM anti-BC

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of functioning as a covert operative for the BJP and failing to address Telangana’s pressing issues, including Backward Class (BC) reservations and demanded the CM to take up fast onto death at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to prove his commitment towards BCs.

In an informal chit chat with media, Rama Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy’s actions over the past 15 months reveal a hidden alliance with the BJP, aimed at stalling Telangana’s progress. “It’s no secret that Revanth Reddy is operating as a BJP covert,” KTR charged, pointing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements about ‘BJP agents’ within his party as a clear reference to the Chief Minister. “Rahul Gandhi’s comments in Rajasthan were unequivocally about Revanth Reddy,” he asserted, escalating the political rhetoric.

KTR cited a post-budget meeting between Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as proof of a clandestine agenda. “Revanth met Modi with 11 proposals after the budget, but the real purpose was something else,” he claimed. “Why was Minister Sridhar Babu asked to step out? What did Revanth discuss with the PM in private? Telangana people have a right to know.” He pressed for accountability, questioning what tangible benefits the state had reaped from Revanth’s tenure in terms of central support or projects.

KTR said, “If Revanth Reddy genuinely cares about BCs, he should launch an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi until 42 per cent reservation is secured. Telangana’s BC youth will ensure he doesn’t back out.” He recalled that BRS had demanded a caste census long before Rahul Gandhi even thought of it, criticising Congress for failing to allocate even 20 Assembly seats to BC candidates during elections.

KTR accused Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of orchestrating a ‘staged drama’ to divert attention from public grievances. “This is a scripted play to mask the government’s failures,” he said. “The recent MLC election will not fetch any real gains for the BJP – it’s all hype on social media with little substance on the ground,” he claimed. He alleged a tacit understanding between Congress and BJP to undermine regional parties like the BRS, pointing to the absence of BJP-led agitations against the state government’s alleged corruption and unfulfilled promises over the past 15 months.

Looking ahead to the budget session, KTR predicted “more hollow promises and diversion tactics.” On the graduate and teacher MLC elections, KTR downplayed their significance, explaining that the BRS opted not to contest to prioritise upcoming local body polls and by-elections. He praised the party’s decision to nominate Dasoju Sravan, a BC leader and scholar, as an MLC. “Despite BJP’s earlier obstruction, KCR honoured his word. Sravan’s candidature has won widespread support across society,” KTR said.

KTR confirmed that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) would attend the upcoming Assembly session for the Governor’s address.