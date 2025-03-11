Tourism dept security guard found dead in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: The body of a 56-year-old man was recovered from Hussain Sagar on Sunday. The man works as a security guard in the state tourism department.

The accused has been identified as Yadagiri. According to police, he was on duty at Hussain Sagar on Thursday night and had gone missing ever since.

His wife, Venkatamma, filed a missing complaint on March 8 after he failed to return home.

During the investigation, the tourism department confirmed he was last seen at the lake. Police suspect he fell while inspecting boats at the Hussain Sagar dockyard.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report. Further investigation is ongoing.