Live
- AP assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces plans for 125 special needs schools in the state
- Man Arrested with Fake Indian Passport at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
Just In
Tourism dept security guard found dead in Hussain Sagar
Highlights
Hyderabad: The body of a 56-year-old man was recovered from Hussain Sagar on Sunday. The man works as a security guard in the state tourism...
Hyderabad: The body of a 56-year-old man was recovered from Hussain Sagar on Sunday. The man works as a security guard in the state tourism department.
The accused has been identified as Yadagiri. According to police, he was on duty at Hussain Sagar on Thursday night and had gone missing ever since.
His wife, Venkatamma, filed a missing complaint on March 8 after he failed to return home.
During the investigation, the tourism department confirmed he was last seen at the lake. Police suspect he fell while inspecting boats at the Hussain Sagar dockyard.
A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report. Further investigation is ongoing.
Next Story