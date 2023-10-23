Nellore: Every eligible person will get house site, says minister Kakani

Nellore: Asserting the YSRCP government’s commitment to eradicate poverty across the State, Agricultural Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that as part of this initiative, the government has taken up house site distribution for 30.50 lakh poor people in the State.



On Sunday, he distributed house site pattas to 172 beneficiaries at Nakkala Colony in Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal, Sarvepalli constituency.

Later addressing the participants, Minister Kakani alleged that the Opposition TDP has created hurdles to prevent house site distribution as that party was unable to digest the poor having own site. That’s why TDP challenged house pattas distribution in the High Court, stalling the programme in some areas due to legal complications, he added.

The Minister informed that it was proposed to distribute another 200 house sites to the eligible in Chemudugunta village as consent proceedings are under way. He disclosed that the government has decided to provide a pension of Rs 3,000 to the eligible from January 2024 as per the assurance given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2019 electioneering.

Analysing several welfare programees like Amma vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara etc, the Minister informed that the government is going to install some more schemes in the coming days. Responding to the plea of villagers over construction of Ramalayam in Chemudugunta village, Minister Kakani assured them that the temple will be constructed soon. In-charge Tahsildar Madhu, Housing AE Venkateswarlu, local leaders and others were present.