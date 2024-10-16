Nellore experiences incessant rain

Nellore: The rains occurring under the influence of low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, continued to batter the district on Tuesday.

Normal life especially in coastal belt was disrupted following heavy rainfall since the wee hours on Tuesday. According to the information provided by Meteorological department, as many as 11 coastal mandals in the district have registered more than 100 mm rainfall. Sangam mandal has recorded the highest rainfall of 173 mm. As part of precautionary measures, the administration has shifted 60 families to the rehabilitation centres established in Kavali division (Kavali town 2, and one each in Alluru and Kodavaluru mandals) and one each in Atmakuru and Sangal mandals of Atmakuru constituency.

In the wake warning issued by the Met department of heavy rain along with winds at a speed of 45 to 50 km per hour, the administration has been put on a high alert and people were asked to be vigilant.

Holiday has been declared for all public and private educational institutions on Wednesday.

Collector O Anand along with SP Srikanth has visited the low-lying areas like Bodigadi Thota, Janardhan Reddy Colony and Nellore tank in the city and urged the people to voluntarily shift to rehabilation centres to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Collectorate, Collector Anand said people should not panic but at the same time be on the alert till October 17 as the coming two days are most crucial. He warned the people not to dare crossing the streams and rivulets in the villages. He asked them to confine themselves to homes till normalcy is restored.