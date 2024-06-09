Nellore farmers find a new cash crop

Nellore : With the increase in cost of cultivation in recent years and lack of remunerative prices for agriculture produce, small and marginal farmers, who used to cultivate paddy and other food grains, are slowly switching over to commercial and horticulture crops in the district.

Having better irrigation facility and plenty of water from Kandeleru and Somasila reservoirs, farmers find a new cash crop, Aloe Vera, which contains medicinal properties and used in cosmetics, which could be cultivated in drought mandals also as this plant can grow with less water.

The horticulture department also encouraging small and marginal farmers to cultivate Aloe Vera in a big way.

According to official sources, Aloe Vera is being cultivated in Podalakuru, Saidapuram, and AS Peta mandals in the district. Initially, farmers cultivated this crop in limited area along with other varieties on an experiment basis. Following rich yield with low investment and less water, farmers gradually increased crop acreage. With the rise in Aloe Vera cultivation, a process unit has been set up in Podalakuru mandal. Two Aloe Vera plants-based industries are functioning in Inkurthi village of Podalakuru mandal and Minagallu village of Butchireddy Palem mandal in the district.

According to farmers, they need an initial investment of Rs 25,000 to raise Aloe Vera. About 6,000 to 7,000 plants can be raised per acre. Though crop yield in the beginning is marginal, it will increase subsequently. The average yield per acre is six tonnes and a tonne of the produce will fetch Rs 3,500. Pharmaceutical and cosmetic units are directly procuring the crop from farmers for better price.

One Pasupuleti Muni Kishore of Podalakuru mandal, said that compared with other crops, Aloe Vera is more resistant to pest attacks and also can withstand adverse weather conditions. He said, "This crop is a boon for small and marginal farmers as they can have better returns with less investment compared with traditional crops like paddy. Farmers of Podalakuru mandal, who generally prefer lemon gardens cultivation are now interested in Aloe Vera cultivation. I earned Rs 70,000 in two years by cultivating this crop with an initial investment of Rs 25, 000."