Nellore: Festive atmosphere prevails as ‘Aadudam Andhra’ begins

Nellore: A festive look prevailed at AC Subba Reddy Stadium in the city with hundreds of sportsmen participating in the State government's prestigious ‘Aadudam Andhra Pradesh’ mega sports meet on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Joint Collector R Kurmanath and Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmat inaugurated the event.

On the occasion, the Minister hoisted the national flag and administered a pledge to the sportsmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani said the State government launched the event to provide an opportunity to the youth to exhibit their talent in sports.

He said the youth especially those living in rural areas have not been able to showcase their talent. In a bid to encourage them, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) to design Aadudam Andhra programme and hold competitions in six different sports.

Nellore MP Aadala Prabhakara Reddy has said that the aim of the government in conducting Aadudam Andhra is to enable the youth to take part in competitions at the secretariat, mandal, State and national level.

Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan, Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, Nellore Marketing Society chairman E Koteswara Reddy and others were present.