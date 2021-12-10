Auto plunges into Beeraperu Vagu in Nellore after being hit by lorry, five goes missing

A fatal accident took place in Nellore district on Thursday night where five people were killed in an accident at Beeraperu Vagu near Sangam. According to locals, 12 people left Atmakuru in an auto to sleep at the Shiva temple in Sangam. The lorry collided with an oncoming auto while crossing a bridge over the Beeraperu Vagu near Sangam. With this, the auto fell into the river.

The police and locals on the road took relief measures and rescued seven people from the river. The search operations were carried out for the five who were lost and as it was nighttime, the relief efforts were severely hampered. The girl was among seven people rescued by locals from the river.

District SP Vijaya Rao responded to the accident at Sangam. He said seven people were rescued with the help of locals and been searching for the missing. He said arrangements were being made to deport the boats. Police at the scene revealed that rescue operations were underway.