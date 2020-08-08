Nellore: 'Focus on plasma collection' says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that plasma collected from the Covid recovered patients has been giving good results and asked the officials to focus on collecting it in huge quantities.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials here on Saturday at the camp office, he said the IRCS officials have collected 7 plasma samples from covid recovered patients and used for four patients.

He asked the officials to collect data of recovered patients for the last one month for further follow-up. Chakradhar Babu said the district reported 12,165 cases till now and 5,976 persons recovered from the virus and were discharged from the COVID hospitals.

Persons who tested negative normally have antibodies and the plasma from them should be collected which is helpful for another two patients who are in a critical state, he explained.

He also said staff members from the Medical and Health Department have to create awareness among the recovered persons on plasma donation. He said the state government had announced Rs 5,000 as an incentive to the donors.

The Collector asked the medical staff to check whether the recovered patients are having antibodies or not in the blood before collecting plasma. Further, managements of the private hospitals appealed to provide antibody kits, and plasma therapy kits to them.

Chakradhar Babu assured that they would provide the equipment after discussing it with the district officials. Joint Collector V K Seena Naik, Additional DMHO Dr Swarna Latha and others were present.