Nellore: Follow voluntary lockdown till month-end said Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu to traders

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu appealed to the traders in city to run business between 6 am and 1 pm up to the month-end for containing the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city. He addressed the media persons in the city on Thursday and he sought support from the people for adhering to the decisions of the traders.

The Collector also said that they were implementing lockdown in Podalakur, Atmakur, and Gudur towns for reducing the number of cases. He also said they are now releasing the result of the tests within 24 hours. People having any issues related to Covid can contact on 1077 for any help, he said.

Chakradhara Babu also said they had increased the number of tests to 4,000 and Sanjeevani buses are taking care of tests in rural areas. He admitted that the number of cases is more in towns when compared to rural areas. Now, 2,000 beds got ready for serving the needy patients and there are 8 Covid centres in the entire district.

Collector said that they are currently providing services to 270 people in Covid care centres , 720 are in hospitals, and 800 persons who are in home-based isolation, are getting the support. Two pregnant women got excellent treatment by the doctors who conceived healthy babies, he said. He said that only 35 patients are in critical condition.

District Collector suggested organising marriages and other social gatherings with a limited number of participants for preventing any chance of infection. He said everyone has to use facemasks, sanitisers, and maintaining social distance. Joint Collectors Dr N Prabhakar Reddy and Dr V Vinod Kumar were also present.