Nellore: Former Mayor and TDP Nellore Lok Sabha segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz to approach High Court on gravel mining issue

Nellore: Former Mayor and TDP Nellore Lok Sabha segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said the party will appeal to the High Court to depute senior officials from other areas to probe into the gravel mining issue as they don't have confidence on local officials

Speaking to media, Aziz said the party will file private cases as the police failed to register complaints against ruling party leaders involved in illegal excavation of gravel in Sarvepalli constituency.

They found fault with the police for registering cases on the opposition leaders in Sarvepalli area after they raised objections over illegal mining in Sarvepalli reservoir and other areas.

The TDP leader said the EE of Irrigation wing himself admitted that 10,000 tonnes of gravel was excavated additionally from the reservoir as against the permitted quantity and also registered a case in Venkatachalam police station.