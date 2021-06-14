Nellore: Get ready with plan of action to face third wave says Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav directed the Task Force Committee members to prepare a plan of action for facing the third wave of Covid in the district, keeping the experiences of the second wave in view.

He reviewed with the officials at the Collectorate on Monday and said even though there was a huge demand for oxygen in the second wave the district administration had successfully managed the critical situation.

The Minister appreciated the district administration for their sincere efforts during the second wave for controlling the positivity and death rates.

He asked them to continue with the same spirit and make plans for meeting the future demands. He said there are predictions by medical experts that children are likely to get affected during the third wave and asked the officials to get ready accordingly.

The Minister asked the officials to list out the requirements, vehicles, medicines and other amenities for facing the situation efficiently and instructed them to procure them within a month. He also called for coordination among all departments and concerted efforts.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the district has successfully faced the two Covid waves proficiently and 28 pc of district population have been provided the first dose of vaccine.

He also explained that the district is among the top 5 States in the country in vaccination activity. Chakradhar Babu informed that they would make preparations before July 15 and the Task Force met already and discussed the requirements to tackle the third wave.

Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar provided a power point presentation to the Minister and other officials. Nellore Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Trainee Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, Joint Collector T Bapi Reddy, Additional SP P Venkataratnam and others were present.