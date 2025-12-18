Congress Secures Majority in Alampur Panchayat Elections: Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar stated that Congress-supported candidates registered a decisive victory in the recently held panchayat elections in the Alampur constituency, winning 77 out of 124 positions. He said this reflects the strong public support for the Congress party and its leadership at the grassroots level.

Addressing a press conference held on Thursday at Shantinagar, Sampath Kumar said that Congress-backed candidates secured a majority of seats in all mandals of the constituency except Erravalli. He described the results as clear evidence of the development taking place in rural areas under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

He further stated that, barring Erravalli mandal, Congress-supported candidates achieved an overwhelming victory across the Alampur constituency. Expressing confidence in the party’s growing strength, Sampath Kumar said that the people of Alampur would continue to support Congress leadership in the upcoming local body elections, including MPTC, ZPTC, and municipal elections.

Recalling past political challenges, Sampath Kumar said that two years ago certain forces attempted to incite divisions based on caste and religion, which contributed to his defeat at that time. However, he asserted that he did not lose confidence and, with the support and guidance of Revanth Reddy, succeeded in bringing substantial funds for the overall development of the constituency across various sectors.

He assured that he would continue to work tirelessly for the comprehensive development of the Alampur constituency in the future as well. Criticizing the sitting MLA and MLCs, Sampath Kumar alleged that leaders who are indifferent to public welfare have been neglecting the constituency by staying away—one in Hyderabad and another in Kurnool—thereby betraying the trust of the people.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to public welfare and inclusive development, stating that the recent electoral outcome demonstrates the people’s confidence in Congress governance and leadership at both the state and grassroots levels.