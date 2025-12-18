3.81 crore online case hearings conducted under e-Courts project: Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi: Video conferencing facilities are available in the country's 3,240 courts and 1,272 jails and 3.81 crore online case hearings have been conducted till September 30, 2025, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha that the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its subsets Machine Learning (ML), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are being used in the e-Courts software applications developed under the eCourts Project.

He said that Al is being integrated in areas such as translation, prediction and forecast, improving administrative efficiency, automated filing, intelligent scheduling, enhancing the case information system and communicating with the litigants through chatbots.

He said under Phase-III of the e-Courts Project to make the judicial process more transparent, timely and accessible, almost 99.5 per cent of court complexes have been connected to the Wide Area Network with bandwidth speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

Meghwal said the Case Information System (CIS) 4.0 has been implemented in all courts, with a user manual published online for uniform adoption.

Real-time digital services have expanded significantly, with more than 4 lakh SMS and more than 6 lakh emails being issued daily and 35 lakh daily hits on the e-Courts portal. Courts have sent more than 14 crore SMS to litigants and advocates.

The MoS said, under Phase-III of the e-Courts Project, 29 Virtual Courts have been established till September 30, 2025. These Virtual Courts have received 8.96 crore challans, out of which 7.84 crore challans have been disposed of, and 86.59 lakh challans were paid, amounting to Rs 895.59 crore.

Meghwal said the e-Courts Services mobile app (3.38 crore downloads) provides lawyers and litigants with relevant information about case status and cause lists

He said the JustIS app (21,955 downloads) is a management tool for the judges, assisting them to effectively organise and monitor their judicial business.

He said video conferencing facilities are available in 3,240 courts and 1,272 jails, and 3.81 crore online case hearings have been conducted till September 30, 2025.

Live streaming of court proceedings is operational in 11 High Courts; 5,187 court establishments are enabled on the e-filing portal, with 92.08 lakh cases e-filed till September 30, 2025, and the e-Payments system has processed 49.2 lakh transactions for court fees worth Rs 1,215.98 crore and 4.86 lakh transactions for fines worth Rs 61.97 crore, said Meghwal.



